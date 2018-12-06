

CTV Montreal





A visual reminder of the impact people are having on the climate is being displayed in Montreal.

A clock showing how much CO2 has been created by humanity, and how long it will take for average temperatures to increase, was displayed on a building at Concordia University on Wednesday and will continue being displayed the rest of the week.

Created by Geography professor Damon Matthews, the clock shows that the earth will warm by an average of 1.5 C in less than 16 years.

Matthews said this change is not irreversible if people take action to reduce carbon emissions.