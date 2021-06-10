MONTREAL -- A motorcyclist in his 70s is dead following a collision in the Mauricie region on Thursday.

According to the Surete du Quebec, the crash occurred at around 5 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 55 near St-Boniface.

The driver of a vehicle was traveling in the left lane when traffic slowed in front of him.

The SQ said the driver lost control and swerved into the right lane, where he struck the victim.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 10, 2021.