Car targeted and torched by Molotov cocktail in Lachine, arson squad investigating

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a suspect allegedly threw a molotov cocktail at a moving vehicle, causing it to catch fire.

The SPVM said that 911 calls around 7 a.m. about a vehicle on fire on 12th Avenue near Provost Street in the Lachine borough.

After speaking to a witness, police learned that two men were in a vehicle driving south on 12th when a suspect threw an incendiary object at the vehicle and fled.

"The driver and the passenger got out of the vehicle with no injures and fled the scene before the arrival of the police," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

When police arrived, firefighters had the blaze under control.

The vehicle is a total loss, Chevrefils said.

The driver and passenger were later found and interviewed by officers, but the suspect remains at large.

There have been no arrests, and there were no injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing.