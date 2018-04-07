

The Canadian Press





Two people were injured when they were struck by a car in downtown Montreal on Friday night.

At around 8:40 p.m., the car struck a 25-year-old man and 24-year-old woman at the intersection of Sherbrooke and St-Hubert.

The man suffered serious injuries, but police said they don’t fear for his life. The woman suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle is a man in his 20s.

The cause of the accident is not yet known but weather conditions may have played a role.