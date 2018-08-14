

CTV Montreal





Chateauguay police are investigating an amazing car crash that saw a vehicle go through a house and smashed into a second home.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Lac Saint Louis Rd. in Lery.

The occupant of the home was awake, but those living nearby were woken up by what they said sounded like an explosion.

Police said a 23-year-old man lost control of a stolen car and drove entirely through a house, only coming to a stop with the vehicle partway into a second house.

No residents of the homes were injured, but the driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

"By a miracle there was a man in the first house and he was up, and that is actually his room, so he was making a coffee at midnight. So the car went right through his [bed]room and finished in the second house just beside the first house," said Chateauguay police spokesperson Nathalie Langevin.

The speed limit on the street is 30 km/h, but it is evident the car was travelling much faster up until the point of impact.

Chateauguay police closed the street overnight and it remained closed at 9 a.m. as the investigation continued.