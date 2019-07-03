Featured Video
Car on fire in Fairview parking lot causes damage
Car fire in the Fairview shipping centre (photo: Twitter / @ohmygally11)
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 8:48PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 3, 2019 8:49PM EDT
A car fire in the parking lot of Fairview shopping centre in Pointe-Claire Wednesday afternoon caused some damage to nearby cars.
Police say the fire was accidental and started due to a mechanical issue.
Other cars in the lot were damaged due to the fire.
No one was injured.
