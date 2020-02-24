MONTREAL -- The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after a car was set on fire in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

The incident happened at 10:35 p.m. Sunday on Saint André Street, near Jean-Talon Street.

"Nothing was found in terms of accelerants, but firefighters said it seemed suspicious," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, Montreal police spokesperson.

There were no reported injuries and there have been no arrests.