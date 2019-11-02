Two people are in hospital after a car crashed into a Cote-des-Neiges bus shelter on Saturday afternoon.

Police received a call regarding the collision at 4:00 p.m. They said a 67-year-old man was driving west on Van Horne near the corner of Cote-des-Neiges when he suddenly accelerated and lost control of his vehicle. He struck another car before hitting the bus shelter.

Both drivers were uninjured. The two people in the bus shelter were taken to hospital and police said their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said they believe the driver mixed up the gas and brake pedals.