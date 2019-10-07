CAQ won't ban use of 'bonjour-hi': official
Merchants in Montreal have mixed feelings about the 'Bonjour/Hi' debate.
Amy Luft, CTV News Montreal
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 11:16AM EDT
MONTREAL -- The CAQ government will not ban the use of 'bonjour-hi' at Montreal's shops and service counters.
An official in Premier Francois Legault's office confirmed as much on Monday, saying in a statement: “We do not have any intention of adopting a law to ban the use of ‘bonjour-hi.’”
Simon Jolin-Barrette, Quebec's minister in charge of the French language, is set to address the issue on Monday.
On Friday, Jolin-Barrette, sparked headlines when he said that the Quebec government was considering measures to make 'bonjour' the exclusive greeting used by merchants and public service employees in the province.
It comes as a new poll finds that more than three-quarters of Quebecers believe that Montreal is a bilingual city.
- With files from CTV News Montreal's Maya Johnson
This is a developing story that will be updated.
