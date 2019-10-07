

Amy Luft, CTV News Montreal





MONTREAL -- The CAQ government will not ban the use of 'bonjour-hi' at Montreal's shops and service counters.

An official in Premier Francois Legault's office confirmed as much on Monday, saying in a statement: “We do not have any intention of adopting a law to ban the use of ‘bonjour-hi.’”

Simon Jolin-Barrette, Quebec's minister in charge of the French language, is set to address the issue on Monday.

After idea was floated Friday by language minister @SJB_CAQ, Premier @francoislegault's office says it will *not* impose law to ban "Bonjour/Hi" in QC businesses. "We prefer to sensitize Quebecers to the issue. There is unanimity in the National Assembly on this question." #polqc — Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) October 7, 2019

On Friday, Jolin-Barrette, sparked headlines when he said that the Quebec government was considering measures to make 'bonjour' the exclusive greeting used by merchants and public service employees in the province.

It comes as a new poll finds that more than three-quarters of Quebecers believe that Montreal is a bilingual city.



- With files from CTV News Montreal's Maya Johnson



This is a developing story that will be updated.