CAQ votes against public inquiry into tragedy at Herron long-term care home

CAQ MNAs stand up and applaud as they vote against a public inquiry into Herron long-term care home. CAQ MNAs stand up and applaud as they vote against a public inquiry into Herron long-term care home.

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

After losing warship, Russia says it will increase attacks on Kyiv

A day after Moscow suffered a stinging symbolic defeat with the loss of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Russia's Defence Ministry promised Friday to ramp up missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukraine's alleged military 'diversions on the Russian territory.'

Russia may be in default, Moody's says

Moody's said Russia may be in default because it tried to service its dollar bonds in rubles, which would be one of the starkest consequences to date of Moscow's exclusion from the Western financial system since President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon