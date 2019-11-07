QUEBEC -- Quebec is sitting on billions of dollars of surpluses and that's good news for middle-class families, according to the CAQ.

Finance Minister Eric Girard is offering an economic update Thursday afternoon. Premier Francois Legault has said the surplus belongs to taxpayers and according to reports, the CAQ government is expected to move forward on some of the plans that got the party elected.

School taxes

The CAQ plans to gradually standardize school taxes to match the lowest rate paid in the province. Under that plan, homeowners would pay 10 cents per $100 of the property's assessed value instead of the current 17 cents per $100. The plan is expected to cost $800 million per year when taxes are fully standardized in 2021.

Daycare fees

The CAQ wants return daycare fees to a singular rate, $8.50 per day, and roll back the sliding scale introduced by the Liberals for higher-income parents. The Legault government began this initiative in the previous budget; parents might see further savings on Thursday.

Hospital parking

The government is expected to announce that the first two hours of parking at Quebec hospitals will be free, and that subsequent hourly or daily rates will be reduced. That program is expected to cost the Quebec government about $150 million annually.

- With files from CTV Montreal's Annie DeMelt