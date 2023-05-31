CAQ's Fitzgibbon cleared by ethics commissioner for his pheasant hunt

Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon did not violate the code of ethics when he participated in a pheasant hunt on a private island in Lake Memphremagog last year, Quebec's ethics commissioner has concluded.



Ariane Mignolet submitted her report to the Quebec legislature on Wednesday, after conducting a lengthy investigation - her sixth - into Fitzgibbon's actions.

The opposition had called for the investigation, noting that the island in question belonged to several businessmen whose companies are beneficiaries of subsidies granted by the Ministry of the Economy.

The boundary between the personal and professional spheres was not crossed, Mignolet concluded, as the minister was not in the exercise of his office.

"Thus, he was unable to place himself in a situation where his personal interest could influence his independence of judgment in the exercise of his office," she wrote in her report.

The invitation to participate in the hunting activity is "acceptable," in that it was not made in exchange for an intervention or a position by the minister.

Nor was it likely to influence his independence to make judgments in the performance of his duties, nor was it likely to compromise his integrity or that of the National Assembly, according to the commissioner.

The minister received the benefit because of a purely private relationship and it did not have to be declared, she ruled.

Last December, Fitzgibbon stated that he had nothing to apologize regarding his pheasant hunting trip on l'île de la Province. It's a prestigious hunt in traditional Austrian costume, open by invitation only.



