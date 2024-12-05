CAQ refuses consultations on gun violence and young people

The Coalition Avenir Quebec refused to hold consultations on the resurgence of armed violence and the recruitment of young people by criminal gangs.

The Parti Québécois (PQ) had called for these hearings last October following the death of a young Montrealer in Beauce, who was found burnt to a crisp.

However, the CAQ MNAs who sit on the Institutions Committee, to whom the request was referred, voted against the proposal.

The PQ’s Pascal Paradis, who had argued in favour of the commission, said he was disappointed.

In an interview with The Canadian Press on Thursday afternoon, he pointed out that everyone — parents and experts alike — were calling for consultations.

He has a hard time understanding the government's refusal.

The parliamentary commissions are independent of the government, but the majority of the elected representatives who sit on them are with the CAQ and they can therefore decide to vote as a block, for or against the proposals or mandates of the opposition parties.

