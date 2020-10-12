MONTREAL -- The Legault government is planning a major reorganization of Quebec's diplomatic ties abroad.

Across the world, some offices and delegations representing Quebec could close, others will be moved, and new ones will appear -- sometimes real, sometimes virtual -- according to several government sources.

The common denominator in this game of musical chairs is economic profitability: the strictly commercial interest that could be shored up with a Quebecois presence in any given country or region.

In the CAQ era, Quebec is all in favour of business diplomacy.

The operation would claim a few victims, including, in all likelihood, the Quebec office in Cuba, the country of Fidel Castro that's also famous for its beaches, which draw so many Quebec tourists. This is reportedly not considered an interesting market in which to invest.

The new map of Quebec's representation around the world is currently being jointly developed by the Ministère des Relations internationales et de la Francophonie (MRIF) and Investissement Québec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2020.