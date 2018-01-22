

CTV Montreal





The Coalition Avenir Quebec is meeting in Ste. Adele this week to prepare for the spring session of the National Assembly -- but more importantly, to lay the groundwork for this year's provincial election.

Leader Francois Legault is putting the emphasis on his team and presented a new slogan: the team of change.

Legault began the two-day meeting by telling MNAs and other that he hopes they are well-rested because there will not be any vacation until after October 1, the date of the vote.

CAQ is doing well in polls and believes it could form next government, but recognizes in needs to break the perception that Legault is a one-man show. It's a challenge that another third party, the ADQ, faced a decade ago, when Quebecers decided that Mario Dumont did not have a strong enough team to become government.

Legault is trying to counter that idea by sharing the spotlight, or giving it up altogether, in presenting other members of his party.

On Monday Dr. Lionel Carmant, a neurologist at Ste. Justine Hospital, addressed the caucus. He has been asked by the party to create a strategy to identify learning disabilities in children at an earlier age.

Legault said he is actively trying to recruit candidates who are members of visible minorities.

"We'll announce in the next few months people from different communities so I would like that they be represented and that they be in ridings that we can win," he said.

Dr. Carmant, the son of Haitian immigrants, has not yet come forward as a political candidate, but is definitely willing to be part of the CAQ's team.

Meanwhile at its caucus the CAQ is also planning to discuss its proposal to abolish school boards--a position that draws a lot of ire from anglophone groups who point out that linguistic school boards are entrenched in the constitution.