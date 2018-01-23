

CTV Montreal





CAQ leader Francois Legault is making campaign promises, and among them is a vow to alter how schools tax residents.

In December the Liberal government tabled Bill 166 to set school tax rates by region, so that people living in the same area would all pay the same rate, instead of the current system where each board has a different amount.

On the second and final day of its winter caucus meeting in Ste. Adele, Legault said that should his party be elected he would set one uniform school tax rate across the province.

He said the Liberal's new law made no sense because the school tax rate differs wildly by region.

"Where it's not fair is that right now the Liberal party is proposing that the contribution be very different from one region to the other, and we're talking about for example, in the Mauricie and Saguenay Lac St. Jean, the rate is three times the rate of some other regions. It doesn't make sense. Again, the Liberal party doesn't understand how to make a fair proposal," said Legault.

Legault added the school tax rate would be frozen during the four years of a CAQ government.

The CAQ's finance critic, Francois Bonnardel, said that schools in areas that need more money should be able to rely on increased provincial funding instead of taking cash directly from people in their area.