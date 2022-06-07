CAQ officially presents Bernard Drainville as candidate for Lévis

CAQ leader François Legault officially presented his candidate in Lévis Tuesday morning: host and former PQ minister Bernard Drainville.

It's a return to politics for Drainville, who stepped down from his seat as Parti Quebecois MNA for Marie-Victorin in 2016.

Once a fervent sovereigntist, Drainville is now making the leap to a nationalist party that says it rejects sovereignty and strongly wishes to keep Quebec in Canada.

It's a second major coup for the Coalition Avenir Québec, which has also recruited former Bloc Québécois MP and columnist Caroline St-Hilaire.

Drainville began his political career in 2007, when he was recruited by then-PQ leader André Boisclair, while he was a journalist at Radio-Canada. The PQ was defeated in the 2007 election, but Drainville was elected in Marie-Victorin.

He became a minister after the 2012 election that brought a minority PQ government led by Pauline Marois to power.

He is notably the architect of the Charter of Values, the bill on secularism to ban the wearing of conspicuous religious signs among government employees.

The PQ was defeated in the 2014 election and Marois resigned, but Drainville was re-elected. He ran as a candidate for the leadership of the party, but lost to Pierre Karl Péladeau in 2015.

Barely a year later, in 2016, Péladeau resigned and a few weeks after that, Drainville also announced his resignation and became a radio host at Cogeco.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 7, 2022