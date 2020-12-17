Advertisement
CAQ MNA takes temporary leave after being caught breaking COVID-19 guidelines
Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 5:53PM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 17, 2020 6:43PM EST
MONTREAL -- v> A Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) MNA has taken a temporary leave from the party after being caught on video breaking COVID-19 health guidelines.
Denis Tardif, MNA for Riviere-du-Loup-Temiscouata, has been a vocal proponent of following guidelines on social media, but a video surfaced of him standing close to other people at a bar in a COVID-19 orange zone.
He has since admitted that he made a mistake.
