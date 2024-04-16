MONTREAL
Montreal

    • CAQ MNA Eric Lefebvre resigns, plans to run for federal Conservative Party

    Coalition Avenir Québec leader Francois Legault, left, shakes hands with Arthabaska MNA Eric Lefebvre after he was sworn in, Monday, December 12, 2016, at the Quebec City Parliament. Eric Lefebvre, leaves the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) to run with Pierre Poilievre's Conservative troops in the next federal election. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Jacques Boissinot Coalition Avenir Québec leader Francois Legault, left, shakes hands with Arthabaska MNA Eric Lefebvre after he was sworn in, Monday, December 12, 2016, at the Quebec City Parliament. Eric Lefebvre, leaves the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) to run with Pierre Poilievre's Conservative troops in the next federal election. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Jacques Boissinot
    Quebec City -

    The Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) government whip and MNA for Arthabaska, Eric Lefebvre, is leaving the party to run for Pierre Poilievre's Conservative Party in the next federal election.

    He will sit as an independent in the meantime.

    "I have tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister, as I will be running for the Conservative Party of Canada in the next federal election," he wrote in a post on X Tuesday evening.

    "I will now sit as an independent MNA, and will continue my work for the citizens of Arthabaska. Thank you to my colleagues and collaborators for all these wonderful years."

    In a post on X, CAQ leader François Legault wrote: "Éric Lefebvre informed me this evening of his decision to join the Conservative Party of Canada. I have therefore asked him to withdraw from the CAQ caucus. Thank you Éric for your years of public service and good luck in your new challenges."

    This is a developing story that will be updated. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 16, 2024. 

