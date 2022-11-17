CAQ minister used political favouritism in dispensing government funds: Quebec ombudsperson

The Quebec ombudsperson denounced a flagrant case of political favouritism within the François Legault government on Thursday.

According to the ombudsperson, this is a serious case of mismanagement involving political staff within the cabinet of a ministry, which is not identified to protect the whistleblower who requested an ethics investigation into the whole affair.

Millions of dollars of public funds are involved, the Quebec ombudsperson revealed in the conclusions of its investigation, which is sparse on details.

The investigation concludes that a political cabinet of the Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government favoured, without justification, and often in defiance of the recommendations of public servants, the payment of sums to certain non-profit organizations — sums taken from a program whose total budget amounted to $60 million. The amounts involved are not specified.

Repeated unfair practices and numerous irregularities have been observed in the allocation of funds.

In several situations, organizations have really benefited from preferential treatment," the ombudsperson wrote in a press release, noting that, "political authorities have encroached on the roles of the administrative apparatus to influence decisions to grant financial assistance.

MINISTER INVOLVED SHOULD FIRED, LIBERALS SAY

The "close relationship" between the political staff and the heads of the organizations in question meant that decisions were made at the political level, when the files should normally have been reviewed at the administrative level.

The scheme went so far as to turn "recommendations to the minister not to award grants" into "positive recommendations."

Organizations have even received government funding without ever having applied for it or submitted a project.

"The senior authorities did not ensure the sound administrative management of public funds devoted to the program," said the ombudspesron, who made nine recommendations to the authority concerned.

In a press conference at the end of a three-day caucus of Liberal MNAs, interim leader Marc Tanguay asked Legault to reveal the identity of the offending cabinet, the minister involved and the organizations that were "doused" financially by the state, without necessarily being entitled to it.

In terms of ethics, the facts revealed are "extremely disturbing," said Tanguay, asking the premier "to shed light on this quickly."

He called for sanctions for those responsible, including "the removal" of the minister involved in the affair.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 17, 2022.