CAQ minister for Jean-Talon, Joelle Boutin, resigns

Quebec City -

François Legault's government has been dealt another blow: the MNA for Jean-Talon, Joëlle Boutin, has resigned from politics.

The MNA for Jean-Talon in Quebec City made the announcement Wednesday afternoon at her riding office.

Premier François Legault met with Boutin Tuesday evening to discuss her future.

Boutin was parliamentary assistant to the Minister of the Economy, Pierre Fitzgibbon.

After an unsuccessful first attempt in 2018, she was finally elected in 2019 in a byelection following the resignation of former Liberal minister Sébastien Proulx. She obtained 43 per cent of the vote.

Boutin was re-elected in 2022, but with a lower score (33 per cent). Quebec Solidaire's Olivier Bolduc came second.

Historically, the riding of Jean-Talon was a Liberal stronghold until the arrival of Boutin.

#POLITIQUE l La député caquiste de Jean-Talon, Joelle Boutin confirme qu'elle quitte la politique. Elle a accepté une offre dans le secteur privé. Madame Boutin quittera son poste de député le 31 juillet prochain. #assnat #polqc — Denis Langlois (@dlanglois_info) July 19, 2023

Joëlle Boutin was born in Dolbeau in 1979. She holds a Master's degree in Public Administration from Concordia University.

A writ ordering the holding of a byelection must be issued by the government no later than six months after the departure of an MNA. Depending on when the writ drops, the election period will last between 33 and 39 days, according to Elections Québec.

According to poll aggregator QC125, Quebecers can expect a hotly contested race in Jean-Talon.

"Definitely one of the most intriguing ridings in Quebec. With a split vote and a quality local candidate, any of the parties represented in the [National Assembly] could win and I wouldn't be surprised," wrote QC125 creator Philippe J. Fournier, on Twitter.

Définitivement une des circonscriptions les plus intriguantes au Québec. Avec un vote divisé et un candidat local de qualité, n’importe quel des partis représenté à l’AssNat pourrait gagner et je ne serais pas surpris. https://t.co/cJThLCsJEB — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) July 19, 2023

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 19, 2023.