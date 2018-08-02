

CTV Montreal





Although there are weeks to go before the election campaign is officially underway, the leader of the Coalition Avenir Quebec is practicing his speeches and making promises about future funding.

Francois Legault said Thursday that a centre in Laval that helps pregnant women should be getting additional funding from the provincial government.

He said that there are ten such clinics across the province that get funding.

"We are talking about $500,000 a year on a budget of $40 billion. So first there's a question of equity, why do we finance those services in other regions and not in Laval? And I think there's a study done by the city of Laval with the people of UQAM and it shows clearly that there's no equity in Laval," said Legault.

Legault also promised that, if elected, he would expand Highway 440 and ensure that an arm of the REM went to Laval.

The CAQ polling well in rural Quebec and the Quebec City region, and is making some inroads in Laval and the Montreal suburbs.

Polls conducted in June show the CAQ has a lead in one of Laval's ridings, and could win two seats in montreal as wel.