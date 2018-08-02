

CTV Montreal





Although there are weeks to go before the election campaign is officially underway, the leader of the Coalition Avenir Quebec is practicing his speeches and making promises about future funding.

Francois Legault said Thursday that a centre in Laval that helps pregnant women should be getting additional funding from the provincial government.

“We will finance Mieux-Naître in Laval,” he said, amid cheers and clapping.

He said that there are ten such clinics across the province that get funding.

"We are talking about $500,000 a year on a budget of $40 billion. So first there's a question of equity, why do we finance those services in other regions and not in Laval? And I think there's a study done by the city of Laval with the people of UQAM and it shows clearly that there's no equity in Laval," said Legault.

The community pre-natal centre is currently operating on a $35,000 annual budget.

“This funding would mean that we will be able to accomplish our mission for the families that are waiting for or having a new baby,” said Lysane Gregoire of Mieux-Naître.

Legault said the money would put it on par with similar centres across the province.

“I think it's a demonstration that Laval has been taken for granted for too long time by the Liberal Party,” he said.

Legault also promised that, if elected, he would expand Highway 440 and ensure that an arm of the REM went to Laval.

The CAQ polling well in rural Quebec and the Quebec City region, and is making some inroads in Laval and the Montreal suburbs.

Polls conducted in June show the CAQ has a lead in one of Laval's ridings, and could win two seats in Montreal as well.