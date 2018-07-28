The Coalition Avenir Quebec was courting voters in the West Island Saturday – trying to sway longtime Liberal proponents in some of Quebec’s most Anglophone communities.

The party is ahead in the polls, but leader Francois Legault knows the West Island is still an uphill battle.

The CAQ’s platform includes abolishing school boards and reducing emergency room wait times.

During Saturday’s gathering, he repeated his mantra – that the Liberal Party is taking Anglophones for granted.

Legault says the Liberal Party has made no promises to the English-speaking community, and he will do the same.

#CAQ leader @francoislegault in the West Island this morning says Liberals aren’t promising anything to Anglophone community, but he’s not going to promise more or less than Libs... so zero. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/v2ycR64vXa — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) July 28, 2018

“I think it means that we keep the status quo,” Legault said. “I think it’s time we stop having some proposals for the Francophones and some others for Anglophones.”

The three West Island ridings are Liberal strongholds, with candidates getting at least 80 per cent of the vote in the last election.

The party has lost once in the last 40 years.