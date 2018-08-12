

The leader of the Coalition Avenir Quebec, Francois Legault, addressed party members, constituents, and the media during a party convention held in Shawinigan on Sunday.

On Saturday, Premier and Leader of the Liberal Party of Quebec (PLQ), Philippe Couillard, announced that the election campaign will be launched on August 23. It will last 39 days, the maximum length allowed by law.

After yesterday’s announcement making Aug 23 the start of the campaign- @francoislegault presents his economic promises today in Shawinigan @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/ddMBNMwqL5 — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) August 12, 2018

Legault will be meeting in a caucus with the party's candidates Sunday afternoon, and will likely be coaching them to not "play games" with the opposition - mainly the Parti Quebecois, and the Liberal Party.

Legault had previously said Premier Couillard and his party were running a negative pre-campaign. Last week, the Liberals circulated an ad through social media targeting Legault and the CAQ.

The selection of Shawinigan as the location for the meeting is no coincidence - the party is hoping to conquer the Mauricie region, and its four electoral districts, during the upcoming campaign.

In the 2014 election, the Liberal Party swept the five seats in the region.