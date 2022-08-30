CAQ heads into territory strongly contested by upstart Conservatives on Day 3 of election campaign

Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault is holding a news conference Tuesday morning in a riding strongly contested by the upstart Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ).

Beauce-Sud, south of Quebec City and bordering the United States, is a part of the province known for its conservative politics and entrepreneurial spirit.

QUEBEC ELECTION 2022: Get the latest updates and in-depth coverage

The CAQ won the riding in 2018, but polls suggest it has become a toss-up between Legault's party and the Conservatives, who were not a factor in the last election but are seriously contesting several ridings in the region.

Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime, meanwhile, is holding a news conference later in the day in Trois-Rivières, on the north shore of the Saint Lawrence River between Montreal and Quebec City, where he's expected to make an announcement about families and the economy.



LISTEN ON CJAD 800 RADIO: How are the Quebec Conservatives planning on winning your votes? ERIC DUHAIME, Leader of the Conservative Party of Quebec, in an interview



Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) Leader Dominique Anglade is speaking Tuesday morning in Quebec City, and Québec solidaire (QS) spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is speaking to reporters in Montreal at noon about the cost of living.

Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is in Montreal for a news conference and then in Lavaltrie, about 60 kilometres northeast, to present his party's plan for the environment.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2022.