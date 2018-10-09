

CTV Montreal





The CAQ government will introduce a bill by the end of the year to end partisan nominations for appointments that come directly from the government.

That means positions such as the head of the Sureté du Quebec, and the lead Crown Prosecutor (Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions) and the Commissioner of the Permanent Anti-Corruption Unit (UPAC) would require approval from two-thirds of MNAs.

Several appointments already require a supermajority approval, including the Ethics Commissioner, the Lobbyists Commissioner, the Integrity Commissioner, the Chief Electoral Officer, the Auditor General, and several other posts.

Simon Jolin-Barrette, the MNA for Borduas and the former Justice Critic, acting as a spokesperson for the yet-to-be-installed government, said the move was planned as a way to restore confidence in government.

The CAQ frequently criticized the previous governments for making partisan appointments, especially when it came to officials who were responsible for investigation corruption in government.

Last week the head of UPAC, Robert Lafreniere, announced he would resign effective Nov. 2 without providing any reason for his decision.

He was appointed in 2011 by the government of Premier Jean Charest.