CAQ eyes legislation to limit English vocational training
The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government could legislate to close a "loophole" in Bill 101: thousands of young immigrants take their vocational training in English, even if both their parents are allophones.
The Minister for the French Language, Jean-François Roberge, reacted on Tuesday to an article in the Le Devoir newspaper, revealing that over the past 20 years, more than 140,000 new Quebecers have taken vocational training in English, in contradiction with the spirit of the Charter of the French Language.
Roberge refused to speak of a breach but instead referred to a loophole. On Tuesday, the Parti Québécois (PQ) tabled a motion to make vocational training and adult education centres subject to the Charter of the French Language provisions. The CAQ had refused to debate it.
"There's a gap that was identified by Le Devoir that hasn't been filled, so we tried to do something, and the CAQ told us no," lamented PQ MNA Pascal Bérubé, in a press scrum.
"So, it's getting better and better, and I think there are indicators that show it," he said.
"He went so far as to say that we were refusing to debate, but it's the opposite," Roberge fired back on Wednesday morning to justify his refusal.
He maintained that he wanted to broaden the scope of the motion by adding general adult education, an amendment that would have been refused by the PQ.
Roberge has asked his ministry to analyze the situation and has many questions to which he has no answers.
"How many students study in vocational training? In general, adult education? In English-language vocational training? Where are they from? Are they newcomers? What is their primary language? Are they francophones, allophones or anglophones?" he said.
Without having these answers, the minister said that he "finds what's happening at the moment very, very, very worrying," he said, adding that he's not ruling out a bill to strengthen the Charter of the French Language.
"More and more people are using this oversight or loophole in the law. If there's a need to legislate, we'll do it."
Ministry of Education data collated by Le Devoir revealed that by 2021, 10,000 new Quebecers aged 16 and over were enrolled in English-language vocational training. Slightly more than a third of all Quebec allophone students in secondary vocational training graduated in English in 2021.
The real number could be even higher since these figures exclude unsubsidized schools. The PQ was scathing about the CAQ government's record in defending the French language.
"We're still waiting for their plan for French," said Bérubé. "I don't know if you have a date between now and Christmas. We don't, but French doesn't wait, and then it keeps going backwards."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 22, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
DEVELOPING Video of deadly Rainbow Bridge crash released as officials say there is 'no evidence' of terrorist activity
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
A jury has found former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law.
Health Canada approves nationwide removal of blood donor ban sparked by mad cow fears
Health Canada is lifting a ban on blood donations from people who lived or travelled in the United Kingdom, Ireland or France for long periods of time in the 1980s and 1990s.
Canadian astronaut Kutryk bound for space station, colleague to back up moon flight
Canada's newest astronauts were given marching orders Wednesday, with one bound for a sojourn on the International Space Station while the other will serve as backup on a highly anticipated upcoming lunar mission.
Liberals 'gobsmacked' by Conservative rejection of Canada-Ukraine trade bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, a move that has left the federal Liberals 'gobsmacked,' noting the deal doesn't impose any pollution pricing regime.
Police say some 70 bullets fired in North Philadelphia shooting that left 2 dead, 5 wounded
Philadelphia police on Wednesday identified two men killed in a city shooting a day earlier in which at least 70 rounds were fired and five other men were wounded.
Wind warnings, dust, 'intense' rain and snow. Here's Canada's messy forecast
Moving into one of the busiest travel seasons Canadians are bracing for storms this week bringing rain, snow and strong winds. Here's who could be impacted.
Washington asks India about alleged assassination plot against U.S.-Canadian activist
The U.S. government says it asked Indian authorities about allegations of a foiled assassination plot targeting a U.S.-Canadian citizen and it expects anyone deemed responsible to be 'held accountable.'
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Video of deadly Rainbow Bridge crash released as officials say there is 'no evidence' of terrorist activity
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
'I've never seen anything like this': Video from deadly vehicle explosion at Canada-U.S. border surfaces
Video of a burning vehicle that exploded at a U.S.-Canada border crossing near Niagara Falls and reportedly killed two people on Wednesday has emerged.
Atlantic
-
Rental prices soar across Maritimes
Maritimers are still grappling with high rental prices.
-
Obituaries behind paywall: P.E.I. premier open to sponsoring SaltWire death notices
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says he will consider sponsoring SaltWire's obituaries page after hearing from an "alarming" number of residents concerned about the media company's decision to put its death notices behind a paywall.
-
Man appears to fire gun at deer on Cape Breton highway
The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables has launched an investigation after an online video appears to show a man shooting at a deer on a Cape Breton, N.S., highway.
London
-
'Suspicious package' located in east London, residences being evacuated
London police are investigating and evacuations are underway after a suspicious package was discovered in east London late Wednesday afternoon.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Video of deadly Rainbow Bridge crash released as officials say there is 'no evidence' of terrorist activity
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
-
Helmet and cell phone found: New evidence discovered in case of missing St. Thomas man
New personal items belonging to Kyle Hancock have been found, but the St. Thomas, Ont. man remains missing since early August.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Increased police presence at Sault airport, weapons investigation underway
Sault Ste. Marie residents should expect to see police vehicles in the area of the airport, on Wednesday evening.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Video of deadly Rainbow Bridge crash released as officials say there is 'no evidence' of terrorist activity
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
Calgary
-
U of C researcher recognized for promising non-addictive pain medication
A new molecule developed by a Calgary researcher shows promise in treating chronic pain without the use of opioids.
-
Alberta lawyer calls for police transparency after teen brothers wrongfully charged in Calgary murder
An Alberta lawyer is questioning the quality of a Calgary Police Service investigation into a fatal shooting after charges were stayed against the teen brothers originally charged.
-
Thief caught in the act by Calgary homeowner's daughter: police
Calgary police are looking for help from the public to identify a woman they say broke into a northwest home while one of the residents was inside.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Video of deadly Rainbow Bridge crash released as officials say there is 'no evidence' of terrorist activity
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
-
Four people rescued from burning Kitchener home
The Kitchener Department says its crews rescued four people from the second floor of a burning home early Wednesday morning.
-
Here’s when Highway 401 through Cambridge will reopen
After nearly three years of construction, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says Highway 401 through Cambridge is expected to fully reopen by the end of the year – but that won’t quite be the end of the project.
Vancouver
-
These 13 B.C. communities will be subject to the speculation and vacancy tax
The province is expanding the speculation and vacancy tax to more municipalities in an effort to turn empty units into homes, B.C.’s finance minister announced Wednesday.
-
Several injured in collapse at construction site in downtown Vancouver
Emergency crews rescued several people who were injured and trapped following a collapse at a construction site in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday morning.
-
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
A jury has found former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Video of deadly Rainbow Bridge crash released as officials say there is 'no evidence' of terrorist activity
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
-
Sohi asks Trudeau for more security, anti-racism money to combat anti-Semitism and Islamophobia
Edmonton's mayor weighed in on the Israel-Hamas war in a letter made public Wednesday in which he urged a cease-fire, a release of all hostages, safe evacuation for Canadians and unrestricted humanitarian aid.
-
More contaminated water released from Kearl mine north of Fort McMurray
There has been another release of contaminated water at Imperial Oil's Kearl facility in northern Alberta, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has confirmed.
Windsor
-
'People lie but data doesn't': Windsor murder trial nears conclusion
A Brampton man is on trial for a downtown shooting in 2018 that killed a Mississauga resident who was a student at the University of Windsor.
-
Union leader, auto analyst say NextStar hiring controversy ‘overblown’
As controversy swirls regarding recent reports of up to 1,600 temporary foreign workers (TFW) being brought to Windsor to help set up the NextStar EV battery plant, Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says the issue is nothing more than political hay.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Video of deadly Rainbow Bridge crash released as officials say there is 'no evidence' of terrorist activity
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Regina city council votes to remove REAL board of directors
In a close 6 - 5 vote, Regina’s city council has removed the board of directors for the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).
-
Employee at Sask. school charged with sexual offences involving male student
A Moose Jaw woman who was a teacher’s assistant at Ecole Gravelbourg School is facing multiple sexual related charges involving a teenage boy who police say was a student of the school.
-
Sask. government halts policy limiting benefits for people receiving treaty settlements
The Saskatchewan government is changing course a day after more than a dozen Saskatchewan chiefs turned to the media with concerns about a policy that clawed back social assistance benefits from First Nations people receiving funds through Treaty settlements.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Video of deadly Rainbow Bridge crash released as officials say there is 'no evidence' of terrorist activity
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
-
The tension between a landlord and tenant at a breaking point
Patrick Lecours sold his home in the Glebe and a new family is waiting to move in, but his current tenants won't move out. They say they have the right to stay because they didn't receive proper notice.
-
Eastern Ontario border crossings remained open despite Niagara closures
Eastern Ontario border crossings remained open after a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls closed crossings in southern Ontario.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government halts policy limiting benefits for people receiving treaty settlements
The Saskatchewan government is changing course a day after more than a dozen Saskatchewan chiefs turned to the media with concerns about a policy that clawed back social assistance benefits from First Nations people receiving funds through Treaty settlements.
-
Sask. tire recycler shutting down
A local tire processing facility is permanently closing after contract negotiations broke down between the provincial regulator, Tire Stewardship Saskatchewan (TSS) and Shercom Industries.
-
3 people died from flu in northwest Sask. in the last month
The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) says three people have died from the flu in northwestern Saskatchewan.