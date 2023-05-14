CAQ convention: François Legault scores 98.61% confidence vote

Quebec premier and leader of the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) party François Legault scored 98.61 per cent in a vote of confidence by his delegates on Sunday.

Around 850 CAQ members gathered at a Sherbrooke convention to show their near-unanimous support for the premier.

This test of leadership comes just weeks after the abandonment of the CAQ's flagship promise to build a third highway link between Quebec City and Levis.

The setback caused quite a stir across Quebec, especially in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

In fact, the most recent Léger poll suggested the CAQ has dropped from 40 to 36 per cent in voting intentions across Quebec since February.

Even more abruptly, the drop was 14 per cent in the capital region, from 40 to 26 per cent.

On Sunday morning, Health Minister Christian Dubé said he believes the CAQ had managed to put the third link episode behind it.

"I think we made the best decision [...] we are not afraid to make difficult decisions," he said at a press scrum.

Legault obtained 97.2 per cent of delegate support in 2014.

In comparison, Parti Québecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon obtained a result of 98.5 per cent in his leadership test last March.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 14, 2023.