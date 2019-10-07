

Matthew Lapierre, CTV News Montreal





Quebec's ruling party is consulting with anglophone community groups to ensure minority rights are respected.

Christopher Skeete, the CAQ government's point-man for relations with Quebec anglophones, was at Champlain College today.

It's part of his anglophone tour: a trip around the province meeting English-speaking Quebecers to learn about what's important to them.

He used Monday's to emphasize the role of the government's Anglophone secretariat.

Recent decisions, like the abolishment of school boards, have strained relations between anglophones and the Quebec government. But Skeete said his consultation tour would lead to better relationships with anglos.