Quebec's provincial government inherited a multi-billion-dollar surplus from the Couillard government and it's taking steps to redistribute part of that surplus now.

Finance Minister Eric Girard said the family allowance would increase by up to $500 for those with two children and up to $1,000 for those with three children. That is on a sliding scale so that families with incomes greater than $108,000 per year would get nothing.

Girard said the government would also eliminate the sliding scale for daycare fees and bring it back to $8 per day for child no matter family income in the near future.

The CAQ will also introduce a $200 tax credit for seniors age 70 and older.

"This is an update of the Quebec economy and the financial position and we're taking some measures immediately, the most important are the family allowance, the accelerated depreciation, and the increase for low-income seniors," said Girard.

Quebec expects to have a $4.6 billion budgetary surplus at the end of the fiscal year, and $3 billion will be dedicated to the Generations fund -- the long term fund used to pay down the province's substantial debt.

Girard said he did not want to spend more money because of fears an upcoming interest rate hike would slow the economy.

A full budget will come next spring.