

CTV Montreal





The Coalition Avenir Quebec is accusing the provincial government of dragging its feet in compensating flood victims.

The opposition party filed a Freedom of Information request to get data about the claims, which it said shows about eight percent of last spring's flood victims have had their claims processed.

There were 6,070 claims made in 2017 following the flooding, and 452 have been completed.

Francois Legault said that number is unacceptable and he is calling on Premier Philippe Couillard to get involved.

"Mr. Couillard went there with big boots and said hey I'm taking care of that personally, but it's about time that Mr. Couillard gets involved in this major problem. These people have suffered a lot of stress. They lost, many cases, their house, they still live at the hotel in some other cases. Come on! What is Mr. Couillard doing after a year?" said Legault.

The Public Security Ministry said that the CAQ's figures are misleading.

Under the current system individuals who make claims are only compensated after they have spent money on repairs, and in many cases those repairs -- such as to landscaping -- will only happen this spring and summer.

The Ministry has handed out more than $100 million to flood victims and said that most dossiers are almost completely processed.

Scores of families are still living in hotels because their homes are too damage to be habitable, and some will never be able to return because the risk of flooding is too high.

In the greater Montreal region there were 1,026 claims, with 89 files finished.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux in December that the scope of the disaster was quite large and it demonstrated that the system had to change to speed up payments.

The simplified disaster compensation plan is due to be released this month.