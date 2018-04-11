

The Canadian Press





Hydropothecary Co. could supply more than 200 tonnes of marijuana to the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) since the Quebec company claims to have been selected as preferred supplier by the Crown corporation.

Five other producers have agreements in place for the next three years to supply the 20 or so Québec Cannabis Company (SQDC) branches when cannabis can be legally consumed for recreational purposes in Canada.

Canopy Growth and Aphira will each supply 12,000 pounds annually, while Medreleaf's share is estimated at 8,000 pounds. Aurora Cannabis and Tilray have a respective contract for 5000 kilos.

During a telephone interview on Wednesday, Hydropothecary president and CEO Sébastien St-Louis estimated the value of this contract at over $1 billion, which could be extended by one year.

A spokesman for the SAQ, Mathieu Gaudreault, said that the producers were committed to making these volumes available, adding that the Crown corporation would buy what it needs.

In addition to Hydropothecary, which has 130 employees, the giants Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis are also present in Quebec.