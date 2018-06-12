

The Canadian Press





A new study by researchers at CHU Sainte-Justine and Universite de Montreal revealed that cannabis use precedes - and sometimes predicts - psychosis in adolescents.

The link between cannabis use and psychosis was previously established in other studies, but few experts have established that casual use can have an effect on mental health symptoms.

The Montreal researchers showed for the first time that an increase in cannabis use is followed by an increase in psychotic symptoms later that same year, or the following year.

Dr. Patricia Conrod, a researcher at CHU Sainte-Justine and a professor in the department of psychiatry at the Universite de Montreal, explained that these are "unpublished" discoveries, because they question the belief that marijuana only triggers psychotic events in people considered "at risk."

Josiane Bourque, a doctoral candidate at Universite de Montreal and author of the study, explained that their analysis showed cannabis use "always preceded the increase in psychotic symptoms, but that psychotic symptoms rarely increased the consumption of cannabis."

Conrod said a large portion of young people are exposed to a "significant" risk.