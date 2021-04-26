MONTREAL -- Dogs rescued from an illegal meat farm in Korea are heading to Montreal to receive care for serious maltreatment, according to Humane Society International.

In a news release issued on Monday, the animal welfare organization said 50 dogs were found in metal cages in the city of Yongin without proper food or water after four farmers running the farm had moved off the property.

The farm had violated Korea's Animal Protection Act and was ordered to be demolished, according to HSI.

"We are happy to help our colleagues in South Korea end the cruel dog meat trade by welcoming the dogs rescued from these horrible facilities at our emergency shelter near Montreal," said Ewa Demianowicz, senior campaign manager for HSI/Canada, in the release.

"HSI/Canada will provide veterinary and behavioural care for these dogs and will seek loving adoptive families for them. These dogs have endured tremendous suffering and our team is thrilled to be bringing them to safety and helping them recover from their physical and psychological trauma."

HSI did not say how many of the rescued dogs were destined to Canada as some are also heading to the U.S. for assessment, rehabilitation and adoption.

Last November, two dozen dogs rescued from another dog farm in South Korea were flown to Montreal after being rescued.

The organization's efforts have closed down 17 dog farms in Korea and it is lobbying for national legilation to abolish the dog meat trade.