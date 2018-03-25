Candlelit vigil held for Ariel Kouakou
Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou was last seen at noon on Monday, March 12, 2018, when he left home to go to a friend's house
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 25, 2018 8:23AM EDT
A candlelit vigil for 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, who has been missing since March 12, was held in his Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhood on Saturday night.
About 200 people gathered in a local church to bring a message of hope to Kouakou’s family, who were present at the ceremony.
Last week, SPVM officials said they believed the boy had fallen into the Riviere-des-Prairies. The investigation and search are ongoing.
Kouakou’s family have maintained their belief the boy was abducted.
