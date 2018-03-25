

The Canadian Press





A candlelit vigil for 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, who has been missing since March 12, was held in his Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhood on Saturday night.

About 200 people gathered in a local church to bring a message of hope to Kouakou’s family, who were present at the ceremony.

Last week, SPVM officials said they believed the boy had fallen into the Riviere-des-Prairies. The investigation and search are ongoing.

Kouakou’s family have maintained their belief the boy was abducted.