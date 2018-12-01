

CTV Montreal





With the St. Michel by-election coming up, candidates are knocking on doors in an effort to win over voters before they head to the polls on Dec. 16.

The by-election comes as a resulf of outgoing councilor Frantz Benjamin getting elected as a Liberal MNA back in October.

Ensemble Montreal candidate Josue Corvil, a librarian and gospel music expert, spent his Saturday talking with area residents about his vision for the borough.

His plans are to help businesses affected by construction on Pie-IX Blvd, as well as build a cultural centre.

“They tell me they need security,” he said. “They need a beautiful St. Michel. They need someone who can listen to them.”

Running against Corvil is independent candidate Reginald Pierre and Projet Montreal’s Nadine Raymond.

Pierre has worked in the borough for over a decade, while Raymond was previously the Director of Innovation and Development for YMCA Quebec.

Raymond was at Maison d’Haiti with Mayor Valerie Plante on Saturday.

“She’s engaged, she knows the neighbourhood so well, and also all of her background working with different organizations,” Plante said.

While not endorsing any candidate, Benjamin emphasized the need to work with community groups.

“We have a mobilized community who’s going to be there, stand up, make sure all the actions and promises made by all parties are taken care of,” he said.