

The Canadian Press





Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee distanced himself on Wednesday from a PQ candidate whose anti-Islamic social media postings recently surfaced.

According to the PQ, Pierre Marcotte was not an official candidate, but the Facebook page of the Drummond-Bois-Francs PQ announced on event on Wednesday night that was meant to introduce him as their candidate.

On Wednesday, blog Xaviercamus.com published screenshots of Marcotte’s Facebook page from 2015 where he called on the province to ban Muslims “like pit bulls” and said new arrivals should be force fed pieces of bacon.

Last April, Marcotte posted that Quebec Solidaire has been “infiltrated by Islamists” and in November he compared Muslims to “beasts.”

Marcotte also compared the burqa to “a costume worthy of horror movies.”

Lisee said someone in the PQ had not properly vetted Marcotte and said he would not be a candidate for the PQ.

“We disagree fundamentally with some of his opinions, his writings,” said Lisee. “We consider Islam to be a religion as respectable as others. There is someone who has not done their job in the last six days.”