MONTREAL -- Every spring, millions of bees are brought to Quebec on commercial flights. With so many flights cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many bees are not arriving causing a major shortage in the province.

The shortage could affect crop output and honey production.

Jean Jones picks up hives from the courier company, waters and repackages them and sends them out to farmers across the county.

“It’s a lot of work, but you know that’s our business,” she said. “Without bees, there won’t be honey, you won’t pollinate the flowers, you won’t get the fruit.”

Most bees can’t survive the cold Quebec winter, and need to travel on temperature controlled commercial flights. With many flights cancelled, there’s a shortage.

Beekeeper Nicholas Melka used to rely on bees from abroad and is glad he didn’t this year.

“Through the years, we’ve seen a huge change in the amount of losses,” said Melka, owner of Miel Montreal. “When we looked a the bees from California, we realized they were less resilient and adapted to local climate.”

He feels this year’s lesson proves his point that Quebec should become more self-sufficient.

“If we could come up with bees that survive year after year, and breed them, we’d have bees that are more resilient,” he said. “So we started this breeding and genetics program. We would identify the strongest hives across Quebec, put them together and isolate them.”