    Cancel non-essential travel: Major storm could bring snow, ice and rain

    Ice is shown on the branch of a tree following freezing rain and strong winds in Laval, Que.. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes) Ice is shown on the branch of a tree following freezing rain and strong winds in Laval, Que.. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

    Close to 15 centimetres of snow, ice pellets and strong winds are expected to hit Montreal Tuesday afternoon, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

    A brief period of freezing rain is also expected throughout the night into early Wednesday morning before the precipitation changes to rain.

    "Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," the agency notes. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."

    Officials warn there may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

    "Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," the weather agency stresses.

