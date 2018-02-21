Canadiens trade Jerabek for fifth round draft pick
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jakub Jerabek (28) falls on Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Barkov (16) during second period NHL pre-season hockey action Friday, September 29, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 12:51PM EST
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens traded defenceman Jakub Jerabek to the Washington Capitals for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick Wednesday.
Jerabek, a 26-year-old native of the Czech Republic, had a goal and three assists in 25 games this season with Montreal.
He also registered a goal and 10 assists in 17 contests with the AHL's Laval Rockets.
Jerabek signed a one-year deal with Montreal on May 1, 2017.