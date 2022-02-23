The Montreal Canadiens say they will give an update on the health of star goaltender Carey Price on Friday.

Price, 34, is still recovering from a knee injury and has not played a game since the Stanley Cup Final on July 7.

When he met with the Montreal media for the first time in six months at the end of January, he reiterated his desire to return to action this season.

However, the goaltender agreed that it was still too early to make a decision about his future. In the meantime, Price continues to train off the ice.

Meanwhile, defenseman Joel Edmundson is skating solo and continues to recover from a back injury.

Forward Jonathan Drouin, who has a wrist injury, has not put on skates yet but continues his treatments.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Feb. 23, 2022.