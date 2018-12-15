

The Canadian Press





The Montreal Canadiens scored four third-period goals to come from behind and beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Saturday night.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Shea Weber, Paul Byron and Jonathan Drouin, into the empty net, scored in the third for the Canadiens (17-11-5). Matthew Peca added a goal in the first.

Carey Price extended his personal winning streak to five games by stopping 16-of-18 shots.

Montreal has defeated Ottawa three times in the past 12 days -- all three by the score of 5-2.

Colin White and Mikkel Boedker scored for the Senators (14-16-4), who were coming off a 4-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

The 35-year-old Mike McKenna got the start in relief of starter Craig Anderson, who made 26 saves in Detroit. McKenna stopped 42 shots in defeat.

With the game tied 2-2 early in the third, it looked like Montreal had taken the lead when Phillip Danault put the puck behind McKenna, but the goal was waived off after Artturi Lehkonen was called for embellishment seconds before.

A loud chorus of boos rained down on the Senators, and referees, for the rest of the period.

Those boos turned into deafening cheers when Weber scored the game winner at 10:06, a powerful snap shot from the left face-off dot for his fourth goal of the season.

Byron made it 4-2 at 13:37 when he redirected Kotkaniemi's shot past McKenna. Drouin sealed it with an empty-netter at 17:31.

The Senators have dropped six straight contests at Montreal's Bell Centre.