Canadiens sign goalie Charlie Lindgren to three-year contract extension
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Charlie Lindgren (40) warms up prior to an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 13, 2018 5:29PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 13, 2018 7:01PM EST
The Montreal Canadiens have signed goaltender Charlie Lindgren to a three-year contract extension.
The American native has played in eight NHL games with Montreal this season with a .924 save percentage.
The 24-year-old goalie has spent most of the season at the AHL Laval Rocket, where he's played 28 games.
Lindgren originally joined the Canadiens as a free agent in 2015.
