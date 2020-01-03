MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens anounced Friday that it has signed free-agent forward Ilya Kovalchuk to a one-year, two-way deal.

The contract for the 36-year-old forward will pay him $700,000 annually at the NHL level and $70,000 for the American Hockey League.

Kovalchuk scored three goals and had six assists for the Los Angeles Kings earlier this season.

