Canadiens sign free-agent forward Ilya Kovalchuk to one-year-deal
Published Friday, January 3, 2020 11:49AM EST Last Updated Friday, January 3, 2020 11:54AM EST
Ilya Kovalchuk lines up against the Florida Panthers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., in an April 20, 2013 file photo. Kovalchuk plays for St. Petersburg SKA in the KHL. (Jason DeCrow / AP Photo)
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens anounced Friday that it has signed free-agent forward Ilya Kovalchuk to a one-year, two-way deal.
The contract for the 36-year-old forward will pay him $700,000 annually at the NHL level and $70,000 for the American Hockey League.
Kovalchuk scored three goals and had six assists for the Los Angeles Kings earlier this season.
This is a developing story that will be updated.