MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens anounced Friday that it has signed free-agent forward Ilya Kovalchuk to a one-year, two-way deal.

The contract for the 36-year-old forward will pay him $700,000 annually at the NHL level and $70,000 for the American Hockey League.

Kovalchuk scored three goals and had six assists for the Los Angeles Kings earlier this season.

This is a developing story that will be updated.