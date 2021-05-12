MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard to two-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value of US$825,000.

Harvey-Pinard will earn $750,000 per season at the NHL level and $70,000 at the American Hockey League level. The deal includes a signing bonus worth $75,000 per season.

Harvey-Pinard, 22, has 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 32 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket in his first professional season.

Last season, the Jonquiere, Que., native led the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Chicoutimi Sagueneens in goals (34), assists (44) and points (78).

He also won the President Cup and the Memorial Cup with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in 2018-19.

Harvey-Pinard was selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round, 201st overall, in the 2019 NHL draft.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021