Canadiens sign 24-year-old forward Lias Andersson

The Montreal Canadiens have signed 24-year-old forward Lias Andersson.

General Manager Kent Hughes announced the move on Sunday -- a one-year, two-way contract with the left-handed player.

This season, Andersson has logged 59 points (31 goals, 28 assists) in 67 AHL games with the Ontario Reign.

He has also played 110 NHL games with the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings since the 2017-18 season began. That year, he was selected in the first round (seventh overall) by the Rangers.

In the NHL, he's scored seven goals and 10 assists, serving a total of 57 penalty minutes.