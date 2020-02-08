MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens assigned rookie forward Ryan Poehling to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Saturday.

In 27 games with the Canadiens this year Poehling scored one goal and one assist and posted a -4 plus/minus. In 26 games with the Rocket he scored five goals and seven assists.

The move could be an indication that Jonathan Drouin is ready to enter the lineup on Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Drouin has been out of the lineup since injuring his wrist during a game against the Washington Capitals. In 19 games before the injury Drouin scored seven goals and eight assists.