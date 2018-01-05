Canadiens send goalie Al Montoya to Oilers for fourth-round pick
Montreal Canadiens goalie Charlie Lindgren makes a save during second period NHL hockey action against the Buffalo Sabres, in Montreal on Saturday, November 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 5, 2018 11:24AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 5, 2018 11:26AM EST
The Montreal Canadiens have sent goaltender Al Montoya to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2018.
Montreal announced the deal Thursday night shortly after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in a shootout.
The 32-year-old Montoya, who hasn't played since suffering a concussion on Nov. 4 in Winnipeg, dressed in four games this season for Montreal. He posted a 2-1-0 record with a 3.77 goals-against average and an .863 save percentage.
Montoya has appeared in 159 career games with the Canadiens, Florida Panthers, Winnipeg Jets, New York Islanders and the Phoenix Coyotes, with a 65-47-22 record, a 2.63 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage, along with seven shutouts.
Latest Montreal News
- Hard lessons learned are part of Ice Storm's enduring legacy
- 20 years later, the ice storm still looms large in Quebecers' memories
- Two Quebec law firms seeking class-action lawsuit against Apple
- Athletes more aware of concussion symptoms, but are still playing through: McGill study
- Lac-Megantic trial: defence lawyer says his client had limited role