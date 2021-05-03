MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens have sent defenceman Xavier Ouellet to the Laval Rocket, their American Hockey League feeder club, on Monday morning.

Ouellet had two penalty minutes and a minus-3 rating in five games this season with the Habs.

Les Canadiens ont cédé le défenseur Xavier Ouellet au Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have assigned defenseman Xavier Ouellet to the AHL’s Laval Rocket. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 3, 2021

The 27-year-old veteran, who was selected in the second round, 48th overall, by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, has also recorded two goals and an assist in 13 games with the Rocket this season.

The Rocket (22-5-2) are currently sitting atop the AHL's Canadian Section and will play their next game on Tuesday against the Toronto Marlies at the Bell Centre.

The Rocket will be looking for a sixth straight win.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021.